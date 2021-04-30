Short Interest in Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Grows By 300.0%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CRBO opened at $3.00 on Friday. Carbon Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.