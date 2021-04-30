Short Interest in Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Grows By 300.0%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS CRBO opened at $3.00 on Friday. Carbon Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.
About Carbon Energy
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.