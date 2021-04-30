Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Rises By 195.5%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. CardioGenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.