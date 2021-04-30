Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Rises By 195.5%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. CardioGenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
CardioGenics Company Profile
