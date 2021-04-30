Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Rises By 186.0%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

