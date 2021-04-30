Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Drops By 37.9%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eastside Distilling stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 488,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.