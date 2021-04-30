Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 63.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of EXG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

