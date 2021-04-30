Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Decreases By 62.2%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,681,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

