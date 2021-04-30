Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Grows By 260.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR opened at $53.78 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

