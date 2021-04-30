Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Expands By 100.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:FXBY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Foxby has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.50.
Foxby Company Profile
