Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 41.9%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.87. 6,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.