Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Grows By 145.5%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,168. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

