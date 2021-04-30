Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Increases By 116.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HENKY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 27,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.