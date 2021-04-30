Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Drops By 44.9%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 1,461,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.7 days.

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $23.99. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

