Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Drops By 74.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,100 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the March 31st total of 3,537,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,101.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$6.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

