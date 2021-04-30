Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Decreases By 40.4%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICLD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,888,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,236. InterCloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services.

