Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Expands By 82.4%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the March 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,352. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JFIN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.