Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Increases By 100.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

JBFCY stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

