Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Declines By 52.4%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $7.87.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.