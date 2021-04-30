Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Declines By 52.4%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $7.87.
Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile
