Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 41.7%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.2 days.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 1,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Linamar has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LIMAF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.