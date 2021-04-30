Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases By 437.9%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 437.9% from the March 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MDRR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit