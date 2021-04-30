Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases By 437.9%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 437.9% from the March 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MDRR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

