Short Interest in Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Drops By 52.9%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MCELQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 61,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,769. Millennium Cell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

