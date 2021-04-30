Short Interest in MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Rises By 465.2%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 465.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJARF opened at $0.07 on Friday. MJardin Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About MJardin Group
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.