Short Interest in MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Rises By 465.2%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 465.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJARF opened at $0.07 on Friday. MJardin Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

