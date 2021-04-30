Short Interest in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Grows By 61.7%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MOTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Motion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTN. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $114,000.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

