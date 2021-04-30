Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Drops By 69.8%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 15,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,671. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. Redburn Partners lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SEB Equities raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

