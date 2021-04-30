Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declines By 62.9%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

