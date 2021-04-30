Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Declines By 50.8%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.51% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.