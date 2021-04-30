Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Drops By 44.0%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Shares of PKIUF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 29,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Parkland has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKIUF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

