Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 38.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

