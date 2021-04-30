Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 38.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $14.82.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
