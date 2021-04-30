Short Interest in POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreases By 50.6%

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PORBF. Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

