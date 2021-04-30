Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Drops By 78.3%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSWW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 918,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15. Principal Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

