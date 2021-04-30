Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Grows By 118.9%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the March 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NEW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 224,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,541. The company has a market cap of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Puxin has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puxin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

