Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Drops By 62.7%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 16,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,911,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

