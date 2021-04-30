Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Increases By 220.0%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RTNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 13,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. root9B has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About root9B
