Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Increases By 220.0%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 13,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. root9B has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

