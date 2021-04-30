Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Grows By 228.3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $25.72. 18,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,903. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

