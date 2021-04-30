Short Interest in Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Decreases By 74.4%

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SANP traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 84,140,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,483,125. Santo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

