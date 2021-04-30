Short Interest in Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Decreases By 74.4%

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SANP traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 84,140,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,483,125. Santo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
Santo Mining Company Profile
