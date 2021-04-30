Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Drops By 68.4%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHCAY. Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 3,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Sharp has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

