Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Decreases By 55.5%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 250,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

