Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases By 126.6%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 30,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,628. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

