Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 119.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $7.80 on Friday. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.