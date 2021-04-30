Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Rises By 163.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 163.7% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,835. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.