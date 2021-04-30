Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Increases By 223.1%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $117.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

