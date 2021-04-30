Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.95 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.930 EPS.

SSTK opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

