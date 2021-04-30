Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY opened at $255.09 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $8,769,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5,886.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.