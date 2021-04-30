Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) Insider Craig Roy Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) insider Craig Roy bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($18,750.00).
The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Silex Systems Company Profile
