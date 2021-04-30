Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $61.30 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

