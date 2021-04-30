Simplex Trading LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 397.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $42.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

