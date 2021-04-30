Simplex Trading LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRN opened at $19.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

