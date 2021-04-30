Simplex Trading LLC Invests $2 Million in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

