Simplex Trading LLC Sells 73,944 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,944 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

