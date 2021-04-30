SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.83 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $115.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.16 million to $120.25 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $469.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.71 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 62,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit