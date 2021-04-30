SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.83 Million

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $115.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.16 million to $120.25 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $469.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.71 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 62,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

