Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVKEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

The Fly

