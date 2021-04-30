Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVKEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.